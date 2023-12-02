What disease does actor Bruce Willis suffer from?? It is a question to which the media have not answered correctly, according to an analysis published by Oxford University Press in the scientific journal ‘Innovation in Aging’. The authors examined news coverage regarding the Hollywood star’s health condition. “Inaccurate coverage”, they decree, “which reveals limited knowledge on the part of the media and the public of this disease”, a frontotemporal degeneration (Ftd), better known as frontotemporal dementia.

How is Bruce Willis today

It all begins in 2022, when the actor’s family releases a statement announcing Willis’ farewell to acting, due to a health problem: aphasia, that is, a language disorder that is expressed by altering the production of words and their comprehension and ability to read or write. 10 months later a new statement follows, again from the family, in which it is communicated that doctors have diagnosed Willis with a more specific condition, a form of frontotemporal degeneration.

The media spotlight becomes even more intense and an explosion of reporting ensues, as major media outlets produce stories describing the condition to a public that is largely unaware of what it is. “The quality of these stories varied widely, and in many cases journalists misrepresented descriptions and basic facts about the relationship between aphasia and frontotemporal degeneration,” the experts note. “Rather than describing how frontotemporal degeneration was discovered to be the source of Willis’ aphasia, many reports described his aphasia as a condition that was progressing to frontotemporal dementia, implying that they are two different disorders.”

The official statement from the actor’s family “accurately described the relationship between aphasia and frontotemporal degeneration – the authors of the analysis point out – and in fact frontotemporal degeneration” was presented as “a more specific diagnosis than the cause of the aphasia suffered by Willis. But when paraphrased by hosts on several television programs that same evening, the report was misleadingly rephrased.” In reality, the researchers clarify, it is not that Willis aphasia has transformed into frontotemporal dementia. His aphasia was a symptom of frontotemporal degeneration and after 10 months his doctors had discovered the underlying pathology.

What is frontotemporal dementia

Why did journalists make this mistake? The article hypothesizes that the image of aphasia developing into something else has “created a better narrative: an esoteric, complicated story about diagnostic clarification is not as interesting as the story of a movie star suffering further difficulties “.

The article also notes that the term frontotemporal dementia may also have caused confusion. Dementia, the authors reflect, “evokes unpleasant connotations in the public imagination, which may have shaped news coverage. Indeed, the nonprofit organization that provides information and support to those affected by Willis’ condition, the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration , removed the word dementia from its name back in 2011, preferring instead the term ‘degeneration’.”

The Willis family’s revelations “prompted an explosion of media coverage, drawing valuable attention to frontotemporal degeneration, while highlighting the media’s and general public’s unfamiliarity with the disease,” summarizes the study’s lead author, Robert Hurley. “Given the confusion surrounding the condition, the bold disclosure by the Willis family is a model for educating the public about this still-hidden disease,” concludes Steven M. Albert, editor-in-chief of Innovation in Aging.