The mask has become the fundamental and mandatory garment for all the inhabitants of the earth after the coronavirus pandemic. However, Hollywood star Bruce Willis overlooked this basic standard of care.

It turns out that the protagonist of Hard to kill or Armageddon appeared without his mask at a pharmacy in Los Angeles, California, last Monday, January 11, according to Page Six with a photo of the precise moment.

This action caused the anger and indignation of the other customers and the owner of the establishment, who chose to remove it from the place.

“The source said that people inside the store were upset that Willis, 65, was not wearing a mask., despite having a handkerchief tied around the neck, which could have easily gone up, “reported the media on its website.

“Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in California, has exceeded 10,000 deaths from COVID-19,” the website added.

Bruce Willis was kicked out of a pharmacy for not wearing a mask. Photo: Page Six / Instagram

After the controversy raised and the diffusion of the photo of Bruce Willis, who is quarantined with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters, the actor was remorseful in a short interview with People.

“It was an error in judgment. Everyone be safe and let’s continue masked, ”said the artist.

In networks, users were surprised by the act of Bruce Willis.

“There is no respect for the victims”, “Los Angeles is one of the places in the United States hardest hit by the coronavirus, but he doesn’t care”, “I can’t believe it’s Bruce Willis”, “This is outrageous, he He is not immune ”, were the comments they launched.

