Bruce Willis turned 68. Now the video of the actor’s birthday posted by his ex-wife Demi Moore, who for some time moved to Willis’s house to be close to him, is shooting on social media. “Happy birthday, Bruce! I’m so happy to be able to celebrate you today. I love you and I love our family. Thank you all for the love and warm wishes, we feel them all, with the heart,” wrote the American actress and film producer on Twitter.

The Hollywood star appeared serene as he sang and chatted with the guests, but the followers couldn’t help but notice some worrying details. At one point, in fact, he seems to stumble and lose his balance and the thing repeats itself even after blowing out the candles. When he smiles at the camera you can also clearly see an empty space between his teeth. Moore shared the home scene with her followers, accompanying the clip with a sweet dedication to her Bruce: “Happy birthday, BW! I’m so happy to be able to celebrate you today. I love you and we love our family. Thank you all for the love and warm wishes, we all feel it.”

A month ago, about a year after the actor announced his farewell to acting due to a form of aphasia that blocked his speech, Willis’s family announced that the Hollywood star suffers from a form of dementia frontotemporal disease which cannot be cured and usually affects people in their 40s and 60s.

A while back, Bruce’s wife begged the paparazzi to stop chasing her husband. “I’m calling on photographers and videographers looking to get exclusive images to stop chasing it,” Emma Heming Willis said in a video posted on Instagram. Emma has been married to Bruce since 2009 and has two daughters with him. In the video she explained that her husband needs to have space around him when he is in public: “Don’t shout, don’t ask him how he is. Allow our family or those with him to get from point A to point B in safety conditions”.