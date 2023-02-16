Bruce Willis suffers from dementia . The news is official and was made public by the actor’s family. For many it will not be new: last June, in fact, the actor was forced to refuse the proposal of a role in cinema for growing cognitive difficulties .

family statements

“Since we announced the diagnosis of aphasia in 2022 – the family members said – Bruce’s conditions are progressively worsened and now we have a more specific diagnosis: it is about frontotemporal dementiaThe actor’s last public image was last June. Willis was wrapped in an embrace of his daughters and wife Emma Heming, apparently happy despite, as media reports, his condition was already deteriorating. “The pain I feel can be paralyzing, but pain is the purest and deepest form of love that you can feel – explained his wife on social media – I’m learning to live with it”. To thank the fans also the former partner of the actor, Demi Moore.