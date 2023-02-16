The family of American actor Bruce Willis, 67, star of the saga of Die Hard, Pulp Fiction or The Sixth Sense, among others, he has reported that he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Almost a year ago, Willis withdrew from the screens due to health problems, more specifically due to aphasia, a disease that affects speech.

The actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, has published a text on social media in which, along with a photo of her husband on the beach, she gives her followers an update on the actor’s state of health. According to her, now the doctors have provided her with a deeper diagnosis of what she is experiencing. “Since we announced Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis in the spring of 2022, Bruce’s medical condition has worsened and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” she explained in the publication.

“Unfortunately, the communication difficulties are just one symptom of the illness Bruce is facing. Although this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis, ”his wife has expressed in the publication that has also been shared by the actor’s ex-wife, Demi Moore. A link to additional medical information about the FTD appears at the end of the text and was signed: “Love and Grateful, Ladies of Willis/Moore.”

Willis became popular in Spain at the beginning of the eighties thanks to the television series Moonlight, along with actress Cybill Shepherd, in the role of private detective David Addison. He also participated in blockbusters like pulp fictionby Quentin Tarantino (1994); Twelve Monkeys (1995), by Terry Gilliam; The sixth Sense (1999), directed by M. Night Shyamalan, and Moonrise Kingdom (2012), directed by another renowned director, Wes Anderson, sharing the spotlight with Bill Murray or Edward Norton.

In 2015 he starred in the stage adaptation of the novel miseryby Stephen King, thus jumping to the Broadway stage. The New York theater critics rated her performance very negatively, calling her “inert or empty”. Since then, his career has focused on low-budget or B-series movies, some productions directly released in domestic format. Many of the titles were crucified by critics: on other occasions her work, enormous in volume, simply went unnoticed.

