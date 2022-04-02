Bruce Willis will no longer be able to act: his daughter dedicates a post to him on social media

The dramatic news concerning the life of the famous actor Bruce Willis is just a few hours away.

The man announced that he can no longer act because he suffers from aphasia, a serious disease that affects the area of ​​the brain that controls language.

Today it was the daughter who broke the silence on social media and explained what is happening in these hours in their lives:

“Yesterday it was surreal to be sharing something so personal” writes the daughter of the famous actor by posting a photo hugged to her father on an armchair. And she continues:

Reactions to sharing one’s vulnerability with the world are always an unknown factor. I trusted in love and compassion, but I would never have expected the amount of deep affection our family received yesterday. The love, the positive energy and the prayers sent to my father have affected me deeply and I still cry as I write these words.

Among the many messages and comments are those of colleagues, in particular John Travoltawho shared the set of pulp Fiction: “Years ago, Bruce told me, ‘I want you to know that every good thing that happens to you makes me happy as if it happened to me.’ It is the demonstration of the great soul of this man. I love you, Bruce“.

But also Matthew Perrythe Chandler Bing of Friends, who worked with Willis described him as “the coolest man I’ve known in my life. You will remain in my prayers for a long time ”.

The girl then expressed hers of gratitude: “I am grateful for your love and also for hearing what my father means to you. Thank you all for your messages and your words of comfort, it will take me a long time to reply to everyone! “