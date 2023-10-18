After what Emma Heming Willis shared the “happy news” that Moonlighting was finally available to stream on Hulu For the first time, the show’s creator has given fans of Bruce Willis a heartbreaking update on his current health status.

Moonlighting Originally aired between 1985 and 1989, the popular comedy-drama was considered the show that catapulted the 68-year-old actor to stardom. He played the role of resourceful detective David Addison, while Cybill Shepherd played Maddie Hayes, a former model who owned the Blue Moon Detective Agency. Willis He retired from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease frontotemporal dementia. The fact that this hit ’80s dramedy is available to stream for the first time is something the family and fans of Willis They have been waiting with great enthusiasm.

Glenn Gordon Caron, the creator of Moonlightingwho apparently visits Willis about once a month and keeps in touch with his wife on a regular basis, he spoke to the New York Post about the release of the popular ’80s series on Hulu on Tuesday, October 10.

He expressed that it was something that the actor Hard to Kill I expected it to happen for quite some time. However, in doing so, he also revealed the heartbreaking news that the neurodegenerative disease has left Willis in a state of limited communication.

“The process to achieve Moonlighting to be available on a streaming platform has taken quite some time and the disease of Bruce It is progressive. I was able to communicate with him before the illness left him as incommunicado as he is now, about hoping to get the show back in front of people,” Caron told the New York Post. “I know he’s very happy that the program is going to be available to people, even though he can’t tell me,” Caron explained. “When I spent time with him, we talked about it and I know he’s excited.” “I’ve tried very hard to stay in his life,” Caron continued, before going into more detail about the effects of FTD. “The surprising thing about [su enfermedad] is that, if you ever spent time with Bruce WillisThere is no one who had more joie de vivre that he. He loved life and simply loved waking up every morning and trying to live it to the fullest. So the idea of ​​him now seeing life through a screen door, so to speak, makes very little sense.”

Caron said he believes his friend knows who he is within “the first three minutes” of his visit, although “it’s not completely verbal.” Caron added:

“He used to be an avid reader and now he’s not reading at all. All those language skills are no longer available to him, but he is still Bruce. When you’re with him, you know it’s Bruce and you’re grateful it’s there, but the joie de vivre It is gone”.

Editor’s note: I swear to you that the times I have had to make notes on the state of health of Bruce Willis My heart sinks. I can’t even imagine the magnitude these feelings take when you are his family member or someone very close to him.