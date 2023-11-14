The actor’s wife today declares herself more serene regarding the state of health of her husband, who has been diagnosed with fronto-temporal dementia

The wife of Bruce WillisEmma Heming, said she was hopeful about the health conditions of her husband, who was diagnosed with fronto-temporal dementiaa neurodegenerative disease characterized by the progressive loss and progressive deterioration of neurons in specific areas of the Central Nervous System.

Emma Heming on Bruce Willis' illness — In an interview with Maria Shriver for the Sunday PaperIndeed, Emma Heming she explained that she felt more confident about her husband's illness than in the past: "I have much more hope today than I did when Bruce received his first diagnosis" said Heming, who has been married to Willis since 2009. The model then explained that, compared to the first days, today she feels less alone and looks to the future with a newfound positivity: "Today I know much more about this disease and I am connected to an incredible community that supports me so much," she said.

Emma Heming then explained that she wanted to use her personal experience to help other people in her same condition: “I have new hope because I know I have found a new purposea purpose that, I admit, I never thought I would find, and I want to use this opportunity to help and give strength to others” he said. And again: “When I talk about what my family is going through, I know I have the attention of the press. And I also know that there are thousands of stories that go untold and unheard, and that they deserve the same pity and concern“.

the conditions of bruce willis — The magazine Closer Weeklymade it known that in recent months Bruce Willis' health conditions have worsened to the point of not allowing him to recognize his ex-wife Demi Moore, who had been absent for a few weeks. "Demi has remained in contact with her children and Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, but she hadn't realized how much worse the situation had gotten during her absence" some sources told the magazine, explaining how the actress realized that she had not been recognized by her ex-husband: "She knew it right away and it devastated her". The same sources also explained how the now ex-actor has no difficulty in recognizing the people he sees most often, starting with his wife Emma and his five daughters.