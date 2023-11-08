Unfortunately, it became known some time ago that Bruce Willisfamous for films like Die Hard, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a brain disease with no cure, which has caused him to lose his memory. Now, Demi Moore, famous actress and ex-wife, has indicated that her mental health has worsened recently.

According to a source close to the family, Moore visited Bruce Willis a few days ago. Unfortunately, he was not able to recognize her due to his illness. This is what was said about it:

“His memory faded. Demi realized that he didn’t really recognize her. She is devastated. “She had no idea he had fallen so far.”

Fortunately, the actor is still able to recognize Emma Hemming, his current wife, as well as his daughters, but he does not have conversations with them. Among the symptoms that a person with frontotemporal dementia may present are speech and language problems, lack of interest and consideration for other people, even difficulties maintaining balance when walking.

On related topics, the first reviews of The Marvels. Likewise, here you can see the first trailer for the new movie Ghostbusters.

Editor’s Note:

It is very unfortunate that Bruce Willis, one of the most recognized action actors in history, spends his last days in this way. Although his films in recent years left much to be desired, no one can deny the legacy he leaves in the film industry.

Via: Life and Style