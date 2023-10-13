He can almost no longer speak and recognize those around him, but it’s still him: the story of the director and friend of the actor Bruce Willis

The health conditions of Bruce Willis they get worse, it was the director and friend Glenn Gordon Caron who revealed it in an interview with The Post Tuesday. In 2022 the sad news arrived that the Hollywood star had received an unpleasant diagnosis and was therefore forced to move away from the world of entertainment.

Millions of hearts were broken by Bruce Willis’ fans, who from that moment supported him and sent him messages full of hope and love. He had initially spoken of aphasiabut a few months later the actor discovered he was suffering from one frontotemporal dementia. It is a neurodegenerative condition that attacks neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. The affected person suffers from personality, language and movement disorders, loss of balance, amnesia and difficulty recognizing those around him and engaging in conversations.

The director made it known that, unfortunately, Bruce’s health conditions are getting worse day by day. He is no longer the same and despite the difficulties, the star’s friend tries to stay in her life and help his wife cope with the difficult family situation.

I’m not always good, but I try, I talk to him and his wife. The most shocking thing about the disease is that there is no one who has had more joy in living than him. He loved life and… he loved waking up every morning and trying to live it to the fullest. Now it’s as if he’s looking at life through a screen door. I feel like he understands who I am for the first three minutes. He is losing the ability to communicate. He doesn’t read anymore. All those language skills are no longer available to him, yet he is still Bruce. When you’re with him you know he’s Bruce and you’re grateful he’s still there, but the joy of life is gone.

Even the actor’s wife, Emma Heming, has repeatedly vented publicly about how their life has been turned upside down by the diagnosis. Sometimes she wants to collapse, to stop fighting to try to understand how to best deal with her husband’s illness. But then she knows she has to do everything to help him, for him and for her daughters Mabel and Evelyn (11 and 9 years old). There was also a lot of support from the rest of the extended family, who joined forces out of love for Bruce Willis. The ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.