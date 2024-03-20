Actor Bruce Willis' daughter Talulah diagnosed with autism

The daughter of American actor Bruce Willis, Talulah, admitted that she has a mental disorder. She spoke about this on her microblog on the social network Instagram (the social network is banned in Russia; it belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

30-year-old Talulah posted a video of herself as a child. In the video, her father holds her in his arms during a red carpet interview while she rubs her father's head and plays with his ear. “Say you're autistic without saying you're autistic,” she captioned the video, implying that people with autism tend to engage in stereotypical, repetitive behavior.

In the comments, Talulah added that she was recently diagnosed with autism. “This is the first time I’m talking publicly about the diagnosis. It was installed last summer and it changed my life,” she said.

Previously, psychotherapist Caroline Rubinstein said that the habit of chatting without dialogue may be a sign of mental disorders. According to her, similar behavior can be observed in people with autism, as they have difficulty tracking the emotions of the interlocutor and making the right pauses in speech.