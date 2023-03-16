Some time ago it was announced that Bruce Willis was retiring from show business for a condition called aphasia, a language disorder that makes it difficult to read, write and express himself. Willis was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

It has not been long since the actor’s family notified the media about Bruce Willis’ worsening health through a press release stating that the disease he suffers from is cruel and intractable.

The people who worked with him already suspected something was wrong two years before Willis announced his retirement. This situation has kept the family together, her wife, Emma Heming revealed that she sought help to learn everything she could about this disease to offer the best care to her husband and father of her two daughters. .

Heming recently posted a photo of himself with a dementia care and education specialist and called on the media to stay away from his home and stop yelling at Bruce asking how he is doing.

Through an emotional video that he shared on his Instagram account, the wife of the protagonist of Hard to Kill and many more classic movies, he said that some photographers tried to talk to the actor while he was making a public appearance to meet some friends in Santa Monica, California.

“This goes out to the photographers and videographers who are trying to get scoops on my husband, just keep your distance and please don’t yell at my husband asking him things, just don’t. Give him his space. Let our family or whoever is with him that day get him from point A to point B safely,” Heming stated.

Now an interview appeared, in which Wilfried Gliem, a German actor who identified himself as a relative of the celebrity, revealed a very personal situation that Marlene Willis had mentioned, about her son Bruce.

“She (Marlene) says that she is not very sure that her son recognizes her, that his behavior is slow and a bit aggressive,” she mentioned.

He also said that it is not possible to have a normal talk with him and that Bruce’s mother keeps them informed through a monthly call. As for the actor’s daughters, he said the following:

“Scout and Tallaulah are two very strong girls who are there for their dad now, just like he used to be there for them,” Gliem concluded.

Via: 20 minutes