The remembered actor Bruce Willis He celebrated his 68th birthday with his family: his five daughters and his ex-wife Demi Moore. It was through the actress’s Instagram account that the moment was seen where the Hollywood star enjoys this pleasant moment. Let us remember that the protagonist of the “Die Hard” saga was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, for which he had to be forced to abandon his career in the seventh art.

Even the first international press reports indicated that Willis had almost completely lost his ability to speak. However, the images of him show him with a good face, for which his followers congratulated his relatives for giving him such a good time. Video: Instagram Demi Moore.