The birthday party of Bruce Willis, in the presence of his wife, the ex Demi Moore and his children: the beautiful images

In yesterday’s day Bruce Willis he celebrated his 68th birthday and celebrated it at his home, with all the closest people who love him and who are even closer to him since he discovered he was suffering from Dementia. The dedications written for him by his wife Emma Heming and his ex Demi Moore are truly moving.

Credit: demimoore – Instagram

A ray of sunshine in the midst of the storm in which Bruce Willis has been experiencing for about a year now. This was yesterday’s day for the actor and for his beautiful large extended family.

Since discovering he suffers from frontotemporal dementia, the action movie star has been experiencing an ever steeper and more painful descent. At first there was talk of Aphasia and his retirement from the stage had been announced.

Then, a few months ago, one diagnosisthat of dementia precisely, which although it is more serious on paper, has done clarity.

Over time the conditions of Bruce are you get worse more and more and lately it has been said of him that he has trouble recognizing his mother, having a normal conversation, reading and writing.

Bruce Willis’ birthday

Credit: emmahemingwillis – Instagram

Every day lived, therefore, must be celebrated as a gift. And how could it be otherwise yesterday, when the actor made his 68th birthday.

His current wife was with him Emma Hemingthe former Demi Moore and all of theirs children. Videos have appeared on the social profiles of the two women in which a smiling, happy Bruce can be seen, who for a moment perhaps forgot and made people forget the difficulties of the last few months.

Emma Heming, in a touching dedicationhe wrote:

He is pure love. He is so loved. And I will always love it. Happy birthday my better half 💌 My birthday wish for Bruce is that you keep him in your prayers and in your highest vibrations because his sensitive pisces soul will feel it 🙏🏽 Thank you all so much

Demi Moore, on the other hand, wrote: