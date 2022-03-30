Bruce Willisthe famous American actor that we have come to appreciate thanks to his appearances in films such as Armageddon, has just announced that he has retired from the scene because of health reasons. A bolt from the blue that, we are sure, will make the fans of the interpreter sad.

The news was disclosed by the actor’s daughter in a poignant post that appeared on her Instagram account. Here is the content of the message:

To the wonderful fans of Bruce, as a family, we wanted to share with us that our beloved Bruce has recently had some health problems and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. As a result, he is forced to step away from the career that meant so much to him. This is a very difficult time for our family and we greatly appreciate your continued support and your demonstrations of love and compassion. We are going through this moment as a strong family unit and we wanted to share the news with you because we know how much he means to you and how much you mean to him. As Bruce always said: “Live it” and together we want to do just that. With love, Emma, ​​Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

A dramatic but hopeful message that stunned the many fans of Bruce Willis, who found themselves orphans of the actor following his unexpected retirement from the stage. The last film in which we were able to admire the interpreter is American Siege, a thriller.

A genre that was able to enhance the characteristics of the actor. Other memorable performances of him are found in films such as The sixth sense, paired with the then eleven-year-old Haley Joel Osmen. This film was included by the AFI in the 100 best American films of all time.

An extraordinary result also at the box office for this film which, until 2017 when it was surpassed by It, held the record for the most viewed horror film ever. In short, from today the seventh art is a little poorer. Yet, a few years ago, he had left the door open for the sixth installment of the Die Hard film series, which saw him as the undisputed protagonist.