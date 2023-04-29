“This guy will bury us all.” It was the first thing a friend wrote to me after listening to him a month ago at Madison Square Garden. She was right. Damn if she had it. 73 years and so much life on her guitar.

At the end of the concert, the messages on the phone of that other family so dear to us begin to accumulate, the one of whom we feel that Bruce Springsteen is part of our lives. Another message from Maria, the girl who spent months doubting whether or not it made sense to spend her money to go to seven concerts on this tour. “Fucking concert. It was looser than in Madison ”. She now she would follow him and her through Rome, then through Gothenburg and wherever she sang so she wouldn’t have to see him only in dreams. I read more messages while people hug each other after the end of the party. Anna, a mother from my children’s school who has come with her own, also writes immediately. “Brutal”. Jaume, who sent me photos at seven in the evening, exults. And I won’t forget the moment when Laura, one of the best businesswomen in Barcelona and who had never heard him live, appeared hitting my back to tell me that “this guy is the best”, and we looked at each other happily.

Nothing can with Bruce. Because the president was there, but he is the boss. From the moment that Rebeca Carranco reported exclusively for EL PAÍS that Barack Obama would be at the concert, part of her attention seemed to be won by the former president of the United States, who recorded a podcast with the singer During the last twenty-four hours we have seen him photographed with Springsteen in a restaurant (they say that the bill was paid by José Andrés) or with Steven Spielberg walking through the city, entering museums for tourists or paying attention in the Sagrada Família. But Obama is not in the box, the Government of the Generalitat has taken off the hook because there will be no photography and the candidates for the mayoral elections more or less endure. The one from PSC Jaume Collboni leaves in the middle of a concert, Ernest Maragall, from ERC, is fascinated by the show; Xavier Trias (Junts) complies and, in the end, Ada Colau, the mayoress, dances happily as if the glory days they were forever The stars were in a tent on the stage, Rebeca writes to me so that I don’t screw up this chronicle that I write urgently, but that was the least of it.

Public of the Bruce Springsteen concert in Barcelona. albert garcia

I see Loquillo with Sabino Méndez and the composer of lonely cadillac He approaches me with his cell phone to show me a photograph. His 1981 concert ticket at the Palau dels Esports. Since that day, Barcelona knows that the best live rocker is the Boss, and Loquillo, when it starts playing The Promised Land, he stands up because even he owes respect to the Chief. That respect is the gratitude for so much authenticity. Nostalgia? Yes, but not alone. Not much less. Bruce Springsteen has not failed in his first concert of the European tour. Maria is right. This guy will bury us all.

