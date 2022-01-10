The batman It will be a film that will put much greater emphasis on the detective side of the character, something that has rarely been seen in any other adaptation. In addition to wearing the classic costume with the bat, Bruce wayne It will also have another secret identity, which is designed for much more … discreet situations.

You will remember that in the first trailers of the film, there were scenes where we could see Wayne riding his motorcycle, covered in glasses and a scarf to partially cover his face. Well, this outfit has an official name: The Drifter. Here below we leave you its description:

“Under the guise of The Drifter, Bruce Wayne is able to infiltrate the crowds of Gotham City at ground level without revealing his true identity.”

It seems that The drifter is a character that Bruce wayne used to infiltrate the underworld of Gotham city without drawing too much attention. The suit of Batman It helps a lot to put fear in the enemies, but when a more discreet approach is required, then we will see The Drifter.

And speaking of The batmanHere you can take a look at his most recent images, which show us in much greater detail the villains of this future feature film.

The batman will hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

Editor’s note: It will be interesting to know what the mechanics will be like between all the secret identities of Bruce Wayne. Of course we all want to see him wearing the classic Batman costume, but they also have to give importance to the other aspects of his life, which although we all know, are still fundamental to the character.

Via: ScreenRant