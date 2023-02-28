The American bulldog Bruce, fifty kilos or more, pulls his owner, a short lady, through my practice with ease. We mentioned an anti-pull harness on a previous visit, but instead he’s wearing a harness that allows him to use all his strength to pull. He is excited and absolutely does not listen to his boss.

Chris Polanen debuted in 2017 with his novel water hunter. His second novel is Centaur (2021).

I bring up education and training again, but from the way the woman looks at me – quasi interested and clearly bored – I can tell I’m wasting my time. Unfortunately, it’s part of the job: saying things that need to be said without anyone listening.

“How does he behave at home?” I ask.

“He always sits next to me on the couch.”

Pontifical

“That’s not the intention,” I say, knowing that Bruce will be pontifically back on the couch in an hour. But wait a minute, with a dog this size, is there room left? “And where is your friend?”

“On another couch.”

I nod despondently. “The dog must lie at your feet. Your friend can then sit next to you.”

She looks at me defiantly. “Bruce also sleeps next to me.”

I could have known. The size of the dog is usually not a problem for these practices.

Something inside me starts to smolder. Veterinarians have to stand up for the animal, of course, but sometimes men also have to stand up for each other. “And where does your friend sleep?”

I think she’s noticed a change in my normally jovial appearance, because she’s taking a step back. “In another room.”

I knew it. I knew it.

“And how does he think?” I ask, as calmly as possible.

“Not nice, but he should accept me as I am.” She looks triumphant.

Dismayed

“That’s not good!” I say. I’ll add a smile that probably looks really weird. “It’s not good for your friend or for Bruce.” I see an assistant stop her work.

Yes, of course, now everyone is listening in practice. The woman looks longingly at the exit. “But…”

“No.” I’m done with it. Bruce will probably just be in bed again tonight, but not with my approval this time. “Bruce needs to learn his place. Now he thinks he is closer to you than your friend. Higher in rank. That is not good.”

She nods in dismay and stammers, “Okay, I understand.” And: “Will try.”

I give her one last penetrating look. When she’s gone, I wonder what it’s like to see your vet change like that.