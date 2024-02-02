Bruce Springsteen's mother died: the Boss's tribute in a video

Genoa – She died at 98 years old Adele Zerilli Springsteen, mother of Bruce Springsteen. The woman, whose family emigrated to the United States from the province of Naples, had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for years. On many occasions she had gone on stage to dance with her son during her Boss's concerts: it had happened too in Genoa, 11 June 1999at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Marassi in an unforgettable stage Reunion Tour with the E Street Band (see video below).

The rocker from Freehold, New Jersey, who will turn 75 on September 23, remembered his mother by posting a video on Instagram in which he dances with her, to the tune of 'In the Mood' by Glenn Miller, accompanied by the lyrics of his song 'The Wish', dedicated to Adele.

“I remember the morning hearing your alarm go off and listening to you get ready to go to work. No Sunday calls, no Mother's Day cards, we'll find ourselves a little rock 'n roll bar and go out dancing,” recite the lyrics of the song.