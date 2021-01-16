Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters and John Legend will play, albeit from a distance, for the January 20 nomination of new US President, Democrat Joe Biden, reports the New York Times. They will participate in the special television program which will be broadcast on all major American television channels after the swearing-in on Wednesday evening. Entitled Celebrating America, the show will be presented by actor Tom Hanks.

Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Demi Lovato will also star in the 90-minute television program. Other artists could be added to this list. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to say a few words.

We have known for a few days that Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem on the steps of the Capitol, Wednesday, January 20, for the inauguration of Joe Biden and his vice-president Kamala Harris. Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez will also perform a “musical performance“on this occasion, said the organizing committee of the event.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis and the January 6 storming of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, Americans were exceptionally called on not to travel to Washington for this ceremony under the sign of “United america“, but to follow it virtually, from home.

Lady Gaga, whom Joe Biden calls her “great friend“, argued the next tenant of the White House. The singer and actress was already produced during its last big meeting.

Bruce Springsteen was also an early supporter of Joe Biden. He notably authorized the use of his song The Rising for the Democratic Convention.

Bruce will join our next President and Vice President @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for # Inauguration2021! Tune in Wednesday January 20 at 8:30 pm ET for a night that celebrates our country’s rich diversity and resilience. https://t.co/KbTpyEUkT3 – Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) January 15, 2021

In 2009, Aretha Franklin had sung during the first inauguration ceremony of Barack Obama, as well as Bruce Springsteen, U2, Shakira or Stevie Wonder. Four years later for her re-election, Beyoncé sang the national anthem.

In 2017, Donald Trump had to be satisfied with lesser-known artists (Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir).