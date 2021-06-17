Producers of ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ have announced that the show, which will begin performing on June 26 to become the first to reopen on Broadway after closing, will require FDA-cleared vaccines.

New York – In what could be an “omen” for Broadway’s post-Covid protocol, Bruce Springsteen’s show ‘Springsteen on Broadway‘ announced that members of the public will need to be vaccinated with an FDA-cleared vaccine, which excludes the AstraZeneca vaccine. The site reports it Deadline Hollywood. A policy destined to cause discussion, which will undoubtedly prove disappointing for the many Canadians and Europeans who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The producers of ‘Springsteen on Broadway‘announced Tuesday night that the show, which will begin performing on June 26 to become the first to reopen on Broadway after closing, will require FDA-cleared vaccines. To date, the FDA has cleared the vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson. The news, unsurprisingly, was not particularly well received by the countries where it is in use AstraZeneca. The Toronto Star he titled his article yesterday ‘Burn in the USA‘, paraphrasing one of the best known pieces by the American artist. Countries that have used the AstraZeneca vaccine include Canada, Australia, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, and Spain, among others.

The website of ‘Springsteen on Broadway‘, which lists Covid protocols for production at the St. James Theater, says audience members over the age of 16 must be fully vaccinated and 14 days after the final dose of Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult and must also provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 antigen test performed within 6 hours of the start of the show, or a negative Covid-19 PCR test performed within 72 hours. hours from the start of the show. The website also indicates that vaccine requirements are made “at the request of New York State.”

Other Broadway shows that have announced openings or returns, largely starting in September, have indicated they will follow Covid protocols in effect at the time of the shows. For example, ‘Pass Over’, which kicks off on August 4th, and ‘Hadestown’, on September 2 – both shows at Jujamcyn Theaters owned venues such as Springsteen’s St. James. they have not yet specified vaccination policies for the public.