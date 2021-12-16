American rock artist Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to record company Sony Music Entertainment for the record amount of at least 500 million dollars (at least 440 million euros). The American magazine reported that billboard Wednesday.

Representatives from Sony and Springsteen declined to comment. Two anonymous people involved confirm the news in The New York Times.

Never before has such a large amount been paid for the oeuvre of one musician. The old record was presumably held by Bob Dylan. Music company Universal paid for the rights to his songs in December 2020 reportedly 250 million euros.

The agreement with Springsteen, which, according to The New York Times gossip in music industry circles for weeks includes both the rights to the dozens of albums that ‘The Boss’ released, as well as the rights to his compositions as a songwriter. Sony gains full ownership of Springsteen’s entire collection of classic songs such as “Born to Run,” “Born in the USA” and “Blinded by the Light.”

Rise of streaming

It’s the umpteenth major rights deal in a few years. Stevie Nicks, Shakira, Paul Simon, Neil Young and many other great artists recently announced the sale of (some) of their song rights – often for tens of millions of euros. The British Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which was founded in 2018 and listed on the London stock exchange, has already bought music rights for $1.7 billion.

With the rise of music streaming, the rights to songs have proved extremely lucrative. Earlier this year, the organization of independent music producers (chaired by ABBA front man Björn Ulvaeus) calculated that royalties and related income now generate more than 25 billion euros annually. That is more than artists earn from concerts and related income.

The 72-year-old Springsteen has been under contract with Columbia Records, a division of Sony Music, for five decades. He was his own music publisher for a long time. It wasn’t until 2017 that he let Universal manage copyrights to his songs.