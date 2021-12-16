(Reuters) – Multiple Grammy Award winner Bruce Springsteen has sold the original recordings and publishing rights to his songs to Sony Music through a nearly $500 million deal, entertainment publication Billboard reported on Wednesday. citing sources.

The sale will give Sony ownership of the rock legend’s entire catalog, including “Born In The USA” and “The River” records, according to Billboard.

It is the latest in a series of catalog purchase deals from the past year, which includes songs by David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and Carole Bayer Sager.

Warner Music acquired the worldwide rights to Bowie’s catalog in September and Dylan sold his back catalog of more than 600 songs in December of last year to Universal Music Group for a price valued by many at $300 million.

Columbia Records, which is part of Sony and with which Springsteen recorded his songs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Springsteen representatives could not be contacted.

(By Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru)

