Bruce Springsteen American musician pleaded guilty to drinking alcohol with some supporters in a New Jersey national park, but evaded the charges against him of reckless driving.

The rocker had been arrested on November 14 in the National Recreational area Gateway, at Sandy Hook. “I took two shots small tequila“, admitted the author of the classic”Born in the USA“with his characteristic hoarse voice during virtual audience, while facing the charge of drinking in a closed area.

Federal prosecutors, however, dismissed the charges of recklessly driving under the influence of alcohol, noting that Springsteen’s blood alcohol content was just 0.02, below the state legal limit of 0.08.

A judge in New Jersey imposed a fine of $ 540 the singer, after he admitted that he had taken “two shots of tequila” in a park where healcohol consumption is prohibited.

The 71-year-old artist, who appeared virtually, dressed in a shirt, sweater and American jacket and accompanied by his lawyer, was arrested by the Police on November 14 in the Gateway National Recreation Area national park, located in the town. from Sandy Hook in her home state of New Jersey.

“Actually, is low enough as for the defendant to be deemed unaffected by New Jersey law, “Assistant United States Attorney Adam Baker said of the Springsteen blood alcohol record.

Baker also noted that while Springsteen, 71, refused to be tested with a breathalyzer preliminary in the park, that test is not actually a legal requirement. “He underwent the legally required breath test when he was at the ranger station,” the prosecutor added to the judge. Anthony Mautone.

After it became known on 10 February that Springsteen had been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, Stellantis NV, the parent company of the vehicles Jeep, decided the stemporary suspension of an advertisement featuring the artist.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on the details of a matter that we have only read about and cannot confirm. But it is also correct to pause … the announcement until more facts can be established,” a spokesman for Jeep.

The judge understood that the accused had been willing to plead guilty of the crime of consuming alcohol in an area where it was prohibited, and gave way to the lawyer who asked the artist if he acknowledged having committed said crime, to which Springsteen replied: “Yes.”

His lawyer also asked the judge to take into account that his client appeared without no criminal record and that he had accepted full responsibility for his actions on November 14, 2020, in addition to the fact that it was a “unique case.”

Immediately thereafter, the judge concluded the session by stating: “Mr. Springsteen, I am convinced that a fine is appropriate in this case … so I will impose a fine.”

The fine, after fees, will remain at $ 540, which the artist will have to pay before next Wednesday.

DS