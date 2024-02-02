A tender video and an excerpt from one of his best-known songs: this is how Bruce Springsteen announced the death of his mother

A very serious loss has struck one of the greatest rock musicians of all time, Bruce Springsteen. His mother, the woman of Italian origins Adele Zerilli, originally from Viso Equense, passed away at the age of 98. 'The Boss' himself took care of announcing it, with a touching video posted on her social channels.

The post with which the rock star announced the sad passing of his beloved mother appeared late yesterday evening (Italian time). Her name was Adele Zerilli and he was 98 years old.

The post published by 'The Boss' includes a very sweet videoin which his elderly mother is seen dancing happily with her husband, accompanied by a part of the text of one of his best-known songs, “The Wish“.

I remember that in the morning, mother, I heard your alarm clock go off. I lay in bed and listened to you get ready for work. The sound of your makeup bag on the sink. And the ladies in the office, all lipstick, perfume and swishing skirts. And how proud and happy you always looked on the way home from work.

Credit: springsteen – Instagram

It's not a phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother's Day card. It's not a house on a hill with a garden and a nice little yard. I took my hot rod down to Bond Street, I'm older but you'll know me at a glance. We'll find a little rock 'n roll bar and, honey, we'll go out and dance.

Mrs. Adele Zerilli was born in New Jersey on May 4, 1925, to Mr. Antonio and Adelina, two Italian immigrants of Vico Equense. She married an Irishman, Douglas Frederick Springsteen, with whom she had three children, two daughters and a son. The latter, Bruce, born in 1949, later became one of the greatest singers and rock stars of all time, nicknamed “The Boss”.