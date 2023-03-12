Two more shows canceled due to an unspecified “illness”, which according to the American media would be Covid. The Bruce Springsteen world tour73, loses another piece.

“Due to illness, the Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, March 12 has been postponed,” read Sunday morning. on the official website of the Boss – We are working to reschedule the date: please keep your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.” A few hours later, another announcement: too the scheduled show at the MVP Arena in Albany it was suppressed.

The first date to skip was to Columbus, Ohioon March 9th. The same fate befell the show scheduled in Uncasville, Connecticut, today March 12th.

In recent weeks several members of the E Street Band had been forced to desert the stage due to an outbreak of coronavirus. Very likely that the virus has also affected Springsteen.