Barcelona – And so it goes. A man in command who illuminates the navigation. As if rock were the infinite wait that rewards. And in the finale there will be, surprisingly, a “Born in the USA” from anthology, from wild barricades, followed by “Born To Run” dazzling with repairing tears. All for 60,000 people at the Estadi Olimpic.

Bruce Springsteen he’s back but the audience looks at the stage, with three screens framed like make-up mirrors, as if the older brother had never left them.

The moon is split in half, in the cloudy sky, but the truth, the one desired wholeheartedly by a mass of teenagers and over 50s, with touching celebratory t-shirts, is in the electric storm, even hormonal, of the opening with ” No Surrender”, “Ghost” and “Prove It All Night”. On the night of the premiere, after the dinner that saw three very progressive friends get together on Thursday, Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg and the Boss who invited them to the concert, the songs chase each other at a dizzying pace as if the European landing had a particular meaning. A clear message on the possibility of salvation that each of us deserves, but it is said that we have in an entire existence.

So here is that Springsteen, with his thirty concerts, will be at the Bassani Park in Ferrara on May 18, at the Circus Maximus in Rome on the 21st and at the Prato della Gerascia, Monza racetrack on July 25th, has something messianic. The E Street Band can get busy all they wantand does it well as always, but over this entire expedition to the Old World hovers a sense of loss, of imminent sunset that the most exhilarating repertoire, that of the Boss as a young man, of the ex-boyfriend who marries, conceives a child, pursues the dream of escaping from the obvious and then finding yourself coming to terms with a not very noble reality barely touches.

Apparently the show, lashed by long applause especially in the solos that often end up in the Black Music turbine, runs to make the evening dance and sanctify as an escape route. And herein lies the funniest part that Springsteen has always dispensed and that today, at 73, he supports with the courage of a John Ford cowboy.

Bruce Springsteen in Barcelona

But there is also, and dark jeans then the blue collar short-sleeved shirt at the mall make him well, the man who does not forget the teachings inherited as a young man. One of the best moments, not surprisingly, “Nightshift” by Commodores, released on his latest album “Only the Strong Survive”. It is important, and the recovery is to be remembered, because Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson, to whom it is dedicated, are still today examples of a militant song that this steely septuagenarian never stops, just as he does not take away his salute to the great poets or do not forget the great athletic feats.

When Patti Scialfa joins her husband for “Human touch”, one of the most painful admissions that success does not go hand in hand with happiness, a shiver whips the audience, punctually also hailed for their Catalan roots. And “The Promised Land”, “Letter To You”, “Out in the Street”, “Mary’s Place” where the Boss asks for a sudden silence, a slowing down of the rhythm of the heart to then call the fans to the loudest participation.



The Barcelona public (reuters)

Because one of Bruce Springsteen’s secrets is going in and out of the curtain of injustice, not necessarily political, also and above all drawing lymph from popular tradition, black and white. When, on the acoustic guitar, he sings “Pay Me My Money Down”, which was a sacred call from black dock workers to get paid, the enthusiasm here in Barcelona was palpable, an endless and repeated chorus.



A moment of the Boss show in Barcelona (reuters)

Justice, passion, family, when we are now in the middle of the night in the rush of stories and heroes, Springsteen explains why and how he started back in 1965 with a small guitar and tells how heroes are neither by chance nor fundamental. You can also be the last means, you can be like rocks perpetually slapped by the waves. But the most important thing is that you are there and face everything with dignity. And this message from tonight will go around all his concerts.