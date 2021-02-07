Tommy perlberger, 54-year-old chef, raised in Vicente Lopez that, through his travels, he perfected his love for culinary art and thus discovered what his style would be in the kitchen. He started cooking when he finished high school taking his first steps in internships, when he realized that he still had to learn a lot.

He started cooking with Francis Mallmann and there he realized that he belonged to the kitchen, “that was my initial passion, and today it continues to be,” said the chef. The moment he chose that career, his father sent him to work and his interpretation was that he should study hospitality. At that time it was not common for a boy to choose to cook, “sometime they may have made me bullying, friends or girlfriends, the odd loaded. Not in my family, I can’t say I didn’t have support ”, commented the chef.

As a relative of his lived in Paris, he got him an unpaid job in a restaurant and with the support of his parents, he lived in Europe for four years. At the last moment of his stay, the owner of the gastronomic establishment opens a branch in The Angels and offered him the chance to go. “At one point I realized that in France I had the chance to stay and live but the road to ‘success’ was going to be a long one, to have my restaurant. So I decided to go to the United States to try ”. Therefore, he traveled to the other side of the continent and after working a few months, he made the decision to choose his own path.

Their first steps. Tommy with other chefs in Francis Mallmann’s kitchen.

“In the United States I lived with two roommates. One worked in production and gave me a catalog of companies that did catering ”. He decided to enroll in a chef agency and, without knowing much about what he was going to do, fell with a photo album of some meals that he had done. While I was doing the cooking test, as if it were very usual, appears Bruce springsteen and they start to chat. The singer hires him and starts working at his house on weekends.

One thing leads to another, Springsteen was friends with Sting, then when I visited him, on some occasions hired Tommy to come to his house in Malibu on Saturdays or Sundays. “He invited his musician friends and I was waiting for them with dinner. It was fun because it was like an open kitchen, I was obviously the cook and they were the owners of the house and the guests, but it was entertaining to be in that situation ”, added the chef.

Despite the circle that was moving, the same thing happened to him as in France, he did not feel satisfied where he was. “It was difficult for me to connect with people, with Americans”. Some time later, a friend from Argentina visited him and gave him the idea of ​​founding a catering. Therefore, he left everything and returned to his native country to install his society. However, it did not give the results they expected, in the kitchen he could not connect and they had to close the service.

Yet another star. Tommy with Bruce Springsteen.

However, he kept betting on the kitchen, and a year later he started ordering on his own in his dad’s garage in Vicente Lopez. After a few months, he decided to rent a place in Lomas de San Isidro for take out food. He installed an office, a small cold room, a large refrigerator and began to cook.

In 1994, he met the wife of a friend who was also a chef, Josie Bridge. She is hired to cook at a wedding, but since she did not have the right kitchen to work for that, Tommy proposes to her together. The result was better than they thought, after a year, they were rehired for another wedding and thus EAT Catering was born.

A fundamental piece for the conformation of this service is Bruno Gillot, a friend of Tommy’s whom he met during his stay in Paris. He arrived in Argentina and they did not hesitate to add him to the project, “a very creative and changing moment begins. The old trends and so on, we started to change them ”, says the chef. The presentations, the shapes of the trays, the interpretation of what the food was like, is renewed. That generated that they begin to be more known and required by the public. Tommy has found his place now.

Thanks to hard work and dedication, they were met by great prominent Argentine personalities, such as the former presidents, Menem, Cristina Fernández, Mauricio Macri, They did not hesitate to hire the Catering for large events.

“The G-20 Summit was one of the most important events. But every meal for a cook is a challenge, it can always go wrong. That is also attractive about cooking, you have to be very attentive, know the techniques, because it can always go wrong, so there is always adrenaline. Obviously, if you have 20 presidents seated and with a schedule you are more pressured, there was a synchronized service where 40 waiters at the same time bring hot dishes with their respective diner: Macron’s wife eats well cooked, he eats very juicy; Arabs only eat food suitable for their culture; the Americans were afraid that you would poison Trump and so. You are cooking with a lot of requirements in a very strict moment and time, which has to come out now. It can’t be waiting for you. It has to be a quality product that represents us with dignity. That was the challenge, ”says the chef.

The chef of the artists. Tommy entertaining Sting.

In 2020, the year that changed everything, he decided to change the chapter and reinvent himself since, due to the confinement, the catering service was going to have to be closed for an indefinite time. “A year ago I was investigating, with a member of the team named Alberto Navarro, the possibility of making meals in such a way that we can put them in boxes and send them to your home.” Thus, for certain smaller events, people can hire EAT without having to pay for the full service, waiters, tableware rentals …

They decide to start the project. Thanks to a friend who was a supplier of boxes, they got a packaging, designed the logo, and in four days, on the first of May, they launched EAT Box. “Without knowing if we were going to be successful, if people were going to understand. We were all in quarantine, there was no other way, “adds Tommy.

Without much waiting time, not only did the fixed customers of the Catering begin to demand the boxes, but it was also opened to other people who, at other times, would not have been able to hire the full service or try EAT’s products. Tommy adds: “It caught on right away, clearly there was a need. He solved the issue of shopping for people, to eat something tasty and easy, he saved us ”.

The whole team traveled to Tandil and was able to make an alliance with a refrigerator of artisanal cold cuts and have them prepare a special ham. They also created ties with producers, investigated new ingredients to add. When Catering returns, they plan to continue with the EAT Box and, although it is not yet defined, one challenge Tommy has in mind is to be able to replicate this project in other countries.

“I have been fulfilling my dreams and objectives. Obviously with time, dreams are adapted to reality. I have a super team that supports me. There was a generational change in the company that I am very excited about and I like working with young people, new technologies. A change of page in gastronomy ”, concludes the chef.