From what little we could see, this anime will show us all of Bruce Lee’s prowess for martial arts. We also see him fighting against mysterious men in ninja clothing. Not to mention the appearance of a mysterious woman with an eyepatch. So it will surely be a fictional story, even if it stars the great fighter.

It should be noted that this project was created by Shannon Lee, the daughter of the legendary martial artist. So we can be sure that he will be very respectful of his father’s legacy. In addition to the fact that it could be a unique proposal within everything that they have released related to the actor.

Unfortunately we will have to wait a while to learn more about this anime and to watch it. The description of this first trailer indicates that it will arrive sometime between 2024 and 2025.So we have to be patient. Do you think he will be able to honor Bruce Lee’s career?

Who was Bruce Lee?

Bruce Lee was a Hong Kong-born martial artist and actor who rose to worldwide fame in the 1970s. Due to his prowess in combat, he managed to make his way to Hollywood, where he starred in the series The Green Hornet and popularized kung-fu tapes.

In addition to his time in the cinema, he opened martial arts schools where he himself taught. Several of his students and the actors who worked with him made the legend grow by recounting his extraordinary abilities. Even his fighting style and mannerisms have been parodied and referenced countless times in pop culture.

Unfortunately, he died very young, which deprived us of what could have been a long and prolific career. Even so, Bruce Lee’s films remain the best in the action genre and the world continues to remember him despite the years. Are you fans?

