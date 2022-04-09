Bru Luccas is by far considered one of the most requested divas on the catwalks and on social networks, her incredible physical appearance and her attributes combine to make way for the modeling business, where she emerged thanks to her popular videos where she shares routines fitness.

With more than 4 million 763 thousand followers in Instagram, Bru Luccaswho was born in Sao PauloBrazil, in 1994, is probably best known for managing her official account, where her ‘followers’ delight in her photos in swimsuits and tiny bikinis, where she wears them in sun, sand and sea destinations.

“Everyone needs a change. Since I moved to California from Brazil, my first stop had to be the famous @rom.concept. I have never enjoyed my natural hair as much as I do now. I have no words to thank you for the wonderful work with so much energy, ”the beautiful carioca diva published in a postcard where she shows off her brown hair.

In another image, Bru Luccas appears in a beautiful sunset at the foot of the bay with a fitted green dress, in which her beauty is appreciated while her hair dyed blonde looks wonderful with the brightness of the sun on her back, without a doubt she is the most famous girl in Internet.

