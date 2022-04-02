Born on April 27, 1994 in Sao Paulo, BrazilBru Lucass never imagined that she would achieve success thanks to her beauty, since she was little she dreamed of being in front of the spotlight, but her economic situation did not allow for more, until after moving to California, in the United Stateshis life took an unexpected 360 degree turn.

“Ugh! Everybody needs a change, I flew to California from Brazil and already been amazing. I have never liked my natural hair color so much until now, ”was what the pretty diva published on Instagram, where she looks with her long brown hair.

Read more: Antjee Utgaard kicked off the weekend with a bang for her fans

Precisely, bru lucas has more than 4 million 708 thousand followers in Instagramwhich makes her one of the girls with the highest number of ‘followers’ on social networks.

All a carioca goddess Instagram: brulucass

No one, not even her, would think that she would go from being an employee at a hamburger chain to becoming a model e ‘influencer‘, which is why in her native country she is considered the most attractive, proof of this is in each of her postcards that she gives away, where she looks in tiny bathing suits or fitted dresses.

Read more: Daniela Reza takes a break on the beach and gives a charming photo along the way