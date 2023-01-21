Last November and December, more than 80 percent of the Dutch set their thermostat lower than a year before, even though it was no colder. Also striking: the Netherlands has the lowest indoor temperature of all European countries.

While it is currently cold outside, many Dutch people are not really warm inside either. Research by tado° has shown that 83.8 percent of people in the Netherlands set their thermostat lower in the winter of 2022 than in 2021. This is the highest percentage of all European countries surveyed. A total of 340,487 European homes were included in the survey

At 18.04°C, the indoor temperature in Dutch houses was no less than a degree lower than last year (19.03°C), making it the lowest indoor temperature in Europe. And that while the outside temperature in the Netherlands differed little compared to 2021: 6.24 versus 6.16°C.

At a provincial level, it is striking that in the province of Utrecht most people turned down their thermostat (85.4 percent), while Zeelanders did the least (81.9 percent). The indoor temperatures also differ per province. In Flevoland it was highest, while in Groningen the inhabitants had a lot colder indoors. See also Working life A couple of weeks at work and then a change to a more interesting place - the shortage of workers in the restaurants means that summer workers can now afford to choose

Text continues below illustration.

Average indoor temperature by province. © tado°



War in Ukraine

Energy prices have been rising since the beginning of 2021. The war in Ukraine caused prices to rise even more. Statistics Netherlands calculated that, based on average consumption, a household paid no less than 1,321 euros more in January 2022 than exactly a year earlier.

The Dutch government called on private individuals and companies to take energy-saving measures, including paying close attention to the use of the thermostat and taking short showers. There is now a price ceiling for energy for 2023 for households and other small consumers.