Once upon a time there was the irreplaceable. The man around whom the team and the project revolved. Marcelo Brozovic’s life at Inter has experienced a roller coaster several times: it began in a complicated way, in a desperate search for a congenial role that no coach seemed capable of sewing on him, until the moment of the turning point, when Luciano Spalletti invented director. It seemed like a gamble, a last-ditch effort. Instead, a new career in the Nerazzurri began from there: an unstoppable climb that saw Brozo become one of the pillars of the last Scudetto.