The sand continues to flow from one side of the hourglass to the other, towards the Italian derby. So the two special observers of Appiano Gentile work day by day to make sure they get back on their feet before the last grain settles on the others. If Thursday’s session were a school exam, Marcelo Brozovic would be cautiously promoted while Stefan De Vrij would be postponed.

Director – The two players who came out bruised from Anfield are experiencing two different moments in the recovery process, but it was known since the day after Liverpool’s victory. Brozovic had already tried to recover for the next championship match, but then he had missed both Torino and Fiorentina for the calf: the break allowed him to work more calmly and today was the first day of work with the rest of the Simone Inzaghi’s group, at least partially. Two more days of cautious optimism and then it will be possible to confirm the availability of the Croatian, indispensable in Inter’s maneuver. See also Bassino: "At the beginning of the season I was struggling to ski, now it's another story"

The Dutch – Instead, some more doubts hover around De Vrij, who in fact continued with a personalized session. For him, the staff is assessing without haste to avoid relapses that would be fatal in this final phase of the season: obviously Inzaghi would prefer to have him at Juventus, but he will not decide before Friday whether to attempt the recovery towards the away match in Turin. It is known from the beginning that his stop is more serious than Brozovic’s and the return estimates are therefore longer.

Mosaic – Finally, last mention on the return to the base of all the national teams. Today Inzaghi re-embraced the Argentine Joaquin Correa and the Uruguayan Matias Vecino. Both celebrated qualification for Qatar 2022, but the first played with Albiceleste while the second was stopped by the positivity to Covid, now disposed of. Now only the Chileans – disappointed – Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal are missing: expected in the evening, they will return to train in the morning session on Friday. See also Brozovic leaves the retreat, there will be no against Torino: Inzaghi's options

March 31, 2022 (change March 31, 2022 | 17:41)

