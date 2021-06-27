Inter and Croatia coach on the eve of the eighth final against Spain: “It is impossible to replace Ivan”
June 27
– Copenhagen (Denmark)
“Perisic’s positivity was a shock, because we have to do without one of the best players in the entire group stage in the whole of the European Championship.” Thus spoke the Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic, in the conference on the eve of the eighth final against Spain, scheduled for tomorrow in Copenhagen. “It is impossible to replace Ivan – added Dalic -, but also the Spaniards will have to change something as they had certainly prepared to defend Ivan. We will try to find the best solution between Rebic, Orsic, Brekalo and perhaps even Ivanusec. Perisic was sorry about that. give forfeit. But he will be our biggest fan. And God willing, in a few days he will be reunited with us. ” It would mean, for Croatia, to arrive at the final four from London: “Who is favorite? We have great respect for Spain, but we want to show that we are no worse than anyone. Are they confident? We must not care. We do not underestimate them, then we will see in the end who was right. We want to be in the top eight “.
Brozo, Perisic and cow yellow
–
Marcelo Brozovic also talked about the match against Spain and his Nerazzurri team-mate Perisic: “Ivan is very important for our team, we know it well. But whoever enters will do his best, I’m sure.” To him, with Modric and Kovacic, the task of countering Spain’s midfield: “The duel with Busquets? It might not decide the whole match, but it could have a big impact on the result. We have one of the strongest departments in the tournament, we have the qualities to impose ourselves. ” Perisic’s positivity has in any case sparked controversy in Croatia. The national team before the European championship had left the individual players free to decide whether to vaccinate or not. The Croatian federation did not want to confirm whether Perisic had been vaccinated or not. National team spokesman, Tomislav Pacak, said: “Perisic has mild symptoms, a bit of back pain. Only six out of 55 members of the Croatian team have not been vaccinated or have not had Covid.”
June 27, 2021 (change June 27, 2021 | 17:16)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
Leave a Reply