“Perisic’s positivity was a shock, because we have to do without one of the best players in the entire group stage in the whole of the European Championship.” Thus spoke the Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic, in the conference on the eve of the eighth final against Spain, scheduled for tomorrow in Copenhagen. “It is impossible to replace Ivan – added Dalic -, but also the Spaniards will have to change something as they had certainly prepared to defend Ivan. We will try to find the best solution between Rebic, Orsic, Brekalo and perhaps even Ivanusec. Perisic was sorry about that. give forfeit. But he will be our biggest fan. And God willing, in a few days he will be reunited with us. ” It would mean, for Croatia, to arrive at the final four from London: “Who is favorite? We have great respect for Spain, but we want to show that we are no worse than anyone. Are they confident? We must not care. We do not underestimate them, then we will see in the end who was right. We want to be in the top eight “.