The negotiation for Marcelo Brozovic at Al-Nassr has not faded. Indeed, after a morning in which everything seemed at risk, with the missed medical visits, the request for a discount from the Arabs and a severance pay from the Croatian, the parties came to talk again in the evening and white smoke seems on the horizon . Let’s say arriving within the next 24-48 hours. The 23 million agreed in the meeting with the Arabs that took place this week in viale della Liberazione will not go to Inter, but 18, an important figure for planning future investments, in particular that for Lukaku, Inzaghi’s priority. In Brozovic, on the other hand, a three-year contract worth 26-27 million per season.

The CEO

Marotta, speaking at the event in Rimini for the opening of the transfer market, explained: “The situation is not closed, but it is not yet defined. As always, I say that it is the player who decides his fate: Inter is not obliged to sell him, but he must evaluate the market opportunities. I think the biggest problem is the contractual relationship between the player and the new club. If they find a definition within a short time, we will try to open the discussion, otherwise we will remove him from the market “. It won’t happen: diplomacy is at work and the white smoke will soon arrive. With Inter accepting less money and focusing on Lukaku. Even if the CEO Marotta dined tonight next to his colleague and friend Giovanni Carnevali from Sassuolo. They also talked about Frattesi with Inter who do not want to enter an auction and are in no hurry (too much the 40 million requested by the Neroverdi according to the Inter management), but who cannot allow Roma, their most dangerous rival, to enter .