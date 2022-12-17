Of the three rookies who will compete in their first full season in Formula 1 in 2023, the one with the most spotlights on him will certainly be Oscar Piastri. The young Australian talent – ​​already capable of winning the F3 and F2 titles as a rookie in the two-year period 2020-2021 – was in fact the protagonist of the most talked about market intrigue of the summer. His peremptory refusal to take over from Fernando Alonso at Alpine, choosing instead to agree ‘secretly’ with McLaren for next year, has generated a tough legal battle between the two teams and a great debate among fans. There are those who appreciated his move and those who criticized him accusing him of lack of gratitude. From March it will be up to the person concerned to prove that he was right by trying not to make Daniel Ricciardo regret.

His more experienced compatriot was greatly disappointed in the championship that has just ended, but the choice undertaken by Zak Brown, to replace him with a rookie. In an interview published on the same social channels of the Woking team, however, it was the Californian manager himself who explained the reason for the choice, celebrating the qualities of the 2001 class without half measures. “We think Oscar will be a sensational driver Brown said. if we look at his career so far he won a lot of championships in his first year. This is something that always makes you understand how special a rider is. He has a great mental approach to this sport. We also believe that Lando now has a good track record. He seems to us to have a good mix of experience and youth. We are very excited about the potential that the line-up formed by Lando and Oscar can have for the near future“.