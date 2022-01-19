The 2021 season of the McLaren marked a real return to the smile for the British team, protagonist in particular of the historic double obtained in Italian Grand Prix. Daniel Ricciardo’s success in Monza and Lando Norris’ pole position in Russia rewarded the efforts of the Woking team after a long and complex period away from the top, with last season’s results automatically giving confidence for further growth. In the 2022. The general enthusiasm and dreams of glory, however, were quickly curbed by the CEO Zak Brown, who wants to stay with his feet on the ground in view of the next world championship.

The US manager, in fact, wishes to avoid the risk of a bitter disappointment in the event that the most positive expectations are not met in 2022, even more so on the eve of a championship that presents multiple question marks from a technical point of view. Brown, interviewed by the R siteacer.com, he also recalled the case ofAston Martin between 2020 and 2021, thus specifying the need to remain concrete and realistic: “I don’t think the championship can be a realistic goal – commented – as regards the fight for the title, we are still waiting for our infrastructure and in particular on the wind tunnel, which represents an obstacle for the complete development of the car. We will do the best we can, but currently we are a little behind and we have to wait a couple of more years before we have fully available all the tools we have already purchased. Last year – he added – we still won one race convincingly, almost two. I don’t want to make predictions and I don’t want to repeat what Aston did saying things like ‘you haven’t seen anything yet’, only to end up completely backwards. Our aim – he concluded – is to be more competitive than last year “.

The 2021 World Cup, in fact, was synonymous with the great disappointment of Aston Martin, indicated on the eve of the championship as one of the outsiders to be taken into greater consideration. The team, named after the 2019-20 two-year period under the name of Racing Point, had concluded the 2020 season with the first career success of Sergio Perez, together with three other podiums overall: the signing of a four-time world champion as Sebastian Vettelin addition, he had further pushed Aston Martin to run for the role of one of the most dangerous team on the grid. Instead, the German e Lance Stroll they scored a total of 77 points, not going beyond the 7th place in the constructors’ standings. A scenario of broken promises that Brown therefore does not want to review, especially if to the detriment of his team.