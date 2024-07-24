Never friends

For months now, the CEO of McLaren, the American Zak Brownis paying a lot of attention to the Red Bull team principal, the British Christian Horner. And the contact between the respective drivers in Austria, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, has only served to exacerbate the controversy between the parties.

It all started with the controversy following Red Bull’s breach of the spending cap, then continued with Brown’s harsh stance on the team employee’s complaint against Horner and finally flared up again with the Austrian incident.

Brown is not having it

In a long interview given to The IndependentZak Brown has denied having any personal resentment towards Christian Horner, justifying his stance as follows: “Anything personal with him? NoI respond to things I think are not right. I speak up for problems. And yes, it seems like I have more problems with him than with others, but because he says and does things that I think are wrong.. For example, when we were talking about the budget cap violation, we were not in competition with them, but we were talking about the integrity of the F1 system. They did not take it seriously and that is why I exposed myself. When they went over the limit, they should have just accepted it. Instead they came up with a bunch of excuses, almost insulting the rest of us, because if you say it’s the sandwiches’ fault, I have to feed my team too. like everyone else. They tried to downplay it“, concluded the McLaren CEO.