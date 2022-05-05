The great anticipation for the first edition of the Miami Grand Prix is ​​focusing most of the attention on the fifth round of the world championship, without however completely neglecting other aspects. Among the positive and negative moments experienced by teams and drivers, there are also other topics that were particularly discussed at the last GP of Emilia-Romagna, which returned to the fore after the announcement of the renewal of Carlos Sainz in Ferrari.

The Spaniard, who will remain in Maranello until 2024, has in fact indirectly reopened the issue linked to contract expirations, generating rumors and indiscretions on the future of different pilots. In this regard, among those who will need confirmation in the short, but not very short time, there is also the Australian from McLaren Daniel Ricciardowhose stay in Woking is planned until the end of 2023. However, at least according to the CEO of the English house, Zak Brownthere would be no particular problems to start a negotiation calmly together with your number 3.

The US manager, intervened in the podcast F1 Nationhe first described the current state of form of the former Red Bull, postponing later the period in which the two sides can meet to discuss the renewal: “Daniel has been doing very well in the race so far, although he has shown that he does even better in qualifying – commented Brown – listening to him earlier this week, he still doesn’t feel 100% with the car, but he has a great relationship with Lando and knows the team well. It was great to see him return to Australia for the first time in a couple of years, recharging his batteries after seeing his family, so we’re really happy to see Daniel on top psychologically. We like to consider the long-term future – he added – that’s why we are doing some tests with Pato O’Ward, as well as planning others with Colton Herta, without forgetting Ugo Ugochukwu who took pole in the first British F4 race. So, I believe you should never plan too early, there is no rush“.