In the span of 24 hours, the Formula 1 paddock saw 40% of the Team Principals renewed, most of whom are linked to each other. Mattia Binotto’s resignation in fact led to Vasseur landing in Maranello, which in turn accelerated Seidl’s departure from McLaren, which was already the intention of the former Woking Team Principal. This was revealed by Zak Brown during a press conference with journalists held immediately after Andrea Stella’s announcement: “Seidl has done an excellent job here at McLaren over the last few seasons. In a very transparent way, during the last year he had informed me that he would be moving elsewhere when his contract expired at the end of 2025. It’s easy to see what his destination would have been, which is understandable given his past experiences. At that moment, we intended to continue together in the medium-term future, because our relationship was very positive”.

“We intended to announce at the end of the season the changes that would take place after 2025”, continues Brown. “After that, we would make everything public and the first person I was going to call for the role of Team Principal was Andrea Stella. In the frenetic world of Formula 1 however, it was soon apparent that Vasseur was going to Ferrari and Finn Rausing phoned me to discuss releasing Seidl early. My reaction was that if Andreas had been happy to become the new Sauber Team Principal, I would have been happy to make that change right away. I think that settles everyone into their new permanent destination for the foreseeable future. After some conversations, Andrea accepted the role. This puts us in a very easy position to move forward, because Stella has always been our first option to lead the team in the future. We agreed quite quickly and we are here today with Andrea as our new Team Principal”.

Contrary to the strategies of Ferrari and Sauber, McLaren opted for the internal solution for the new manager, a decision which according to Brown was never in doubt: “I think we have had numerous internal promotions, we have a very solid team. The reaction I got from the team after Stella’s appointment as Team Principal was positive, as could be expected. Trying to build a winning team is a collective effort. With this choice we do not miss anything while bringing in someone from the outside would take some time to get up to speed. If it hadn’t been Andrea, it would have been someone else on the inside. […] Stella has a lot of experience, not only with McLaren, but also has a rich history with Ferrari. She got hands-on experience with the team and it was of great interest to me and the investors to have someone get their hands dirty. We are very excited.” In closing, Zak Brown was asked about Andreas Seidl’s lack of gardening before his next move to Sauber, contrary to what Ferrari had requested for Binotto: “We have a great relationship. Many teams play the gardening cardbut we as McLaren have shown that there are other avenues to resolve relationships, whether they are with drivers or employees, on very reasonable terms for both.”