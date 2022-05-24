Daniel’s balance sheet Ricciardo in McLaren it is undoubtedly negative. Billed to trumpet blasts as a big buy, the Aussie made a lot less than he expected. Basically, he has never felt the car ‘his of him’, even if from a driver with such a high level of experience and rank it was legitimate to ask for a much faster adaptation period. After over a year, Ricciardo is still at the starting point, and in Spain he was beaten by Lando Norris despite the latter being debilitated by tonsillitis. The points behind the British are 28. Not a few, after six races.

Now that Monte Carlo arrives, the ghosts of 2021 are back, when the former Renault and Red Bull was even dubbed by his teammate. And certainly the words of CEO Zak Brown do not help to reassure him: “Lando certainly has an edge. Obviously we would like to see Daniel much closer to Norris, in order to enjoy a good battle within the team. Daniel is still not comfortable with the car, we are doing everything possible. But once again it was a disappointing weekend for him. Apart from the victory in Monza and a few races in general did not meet his and our expectationsAnd“, The Californian told the British of Sky Sports. “I believe that all that can be done is to continue to work hard, talk to each other, push and hope that all problems will be solved. The gap between him and Lando, however, it also shows how strong Norris is. I think he is one of the best riders in the world right now“.

Ricciardo’s contract with the Woking team ends at the end of the 2023 season. At this point, no scenario can be ruled out, including an early farewell that seemed impossible a year ago. Brown, for his part, would already have the squad of substitutes ‘at home’: Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta.