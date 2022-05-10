The week that led Formula 1 to the Miami GP weekend was characterized not only by the great anticipation for this event in the United States, but also and above all for the future of the Circus, and in particular for the entry of giants such as Audi and Porsche. Although the news has not yet been made official, the announcement of the debut of the two German brands starting from the 2026 season, with the home of the Four circles in full negotiation phase with the teams to reach an agreement for the supply of the power units.

While the Stuttgart house now seems to be in the details with Red Bull, theAudi on the other hand, he is in an interview with four specific teams, one of which responds to the name of McLaren. However, as reported by Reutersthe Woking team would at the moment be more distant from a handshake with the Ingolstadt top management, but regardless of what might actually materialize, the McLaren CEO Zak Brown he wanted to be clear about the future of the team and his name.

The US manager has in fact firmly reiterated that there will be no sales or rebranding agreement for the team, which will therefore keep the historic surname of its founder: “Our shareholders are very busy with McLaren – he specified – we have already had talks with AudiAnd we are not for sale. We are very attentive to our future, and we are also doing very well on the track. Shareholders have made substantial investments to give our team the resources we need to get back to the front. From a commercial point of view, we are doing very well; the morale of the team is really good, and therefore we have no interest in selling it. In any case – he added – it is up to our team principal, Andreas Seidl, decide which power unit you will want to mount, but any conversation surrounding the McLaren purchase will not be challenged“.