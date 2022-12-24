For the first time since he’s been in Formula 1, Lando Norris he will have to be a mother hen – he who is only 23 years old – for a younger driver. Not just any guy, even if he will be making his debut among the greats, because Oscar Plates he has already built a name for himself in motorsport, having already won the title in Formula 3 and Formula 2. Achievements and results that even took a back seat in the summer, when the Australian made headlines for the Alpine affair and the rejected promotion as he was already signed for McLaren.

In a few months, finally, Piastri will be able to get the track talking again, the terrain where he expresses himself best. The duel with Norris will tickle more palates and for the former Alpine it will be a very demanding test bench. The one who spent a lot to have him at McLaren – the managing director Zak Brown – believes in him a lot: “I think Lando is one of the fastest riders on the grid, but I think Oscar is close. I expect Piastri to have some opportunities to beat Norris and viceversa. And that’s obviously what you want, isn’t it? It’s about two riders who are next to each other and give their all to outdo each other“Brown told reporters.

As a teammate, Norris was beaten twice by Carlos Sainz but made up for it in the following two years, inflicting a sensational 282-152 on Daniel Ricciardo: almost double the points of an expert opponent like theHoney Badger.