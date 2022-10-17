The adventure of Daniel Ricciardo in McLaren it will end at the end of this season, one year ahead of what should have been the natural expiration of the Australian’s contract. Too disappointing the results of the former Red Bull and Renault driver, who in these two years has managed to place only one great acute: the unforgettable success of Monza 2021, which brought McLaren back to the top step of the podium after nine years . The huge performance gap with the young and talented Lando Norris, however, made the leaders of the Woking team lean towards a drastic choice. Thus came the termination of the contract with the Perth rider and the 2023 hiring of his compatriot Oscar Piastri, not without tensions torn from the Alpine.

However, those who were very embittered by the premature end of the bond with Ricciardo, despite being the one who ‘certified’ this breakup, was Zak Brown. In fact, the McLaren CEO had developed a nice bond of friendship with # 3. Interviewed by the site Kayo Sports the Californian manager also reiterated his great esteem for the penultimate winner of the Italian GP, ​​despite the adventure together did not bring the hoped-for results. “Sending Ricciardo away was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my motorsport career. – Brown admitted – it wasn’t pleasant and it wasn’t fun. I tried to get Daniel before he moved to Renault – he recalled – so the question had been at stake for years. I have been a huge fan of Daniel and am still a huge fan of him. This will never change “he concluded.