As the McLaren Chief Executive recently stated, Zak Brown, the 2022 season has reserved a disappointing result for the Woking-based house, which aims to return to at least 4th place in the constructors’ championship for 2023. The fifth position reached last season, however, should not be seen as a consequence of the performances of the two drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, but also as a result of structures available to the British team that have become obsolete by now. Not surprisingly, McLaren has made huge investments to build one new wind tunnelwhich, together with another simulatorshould be completed a mid 2023.

At that point, however, the team will not have the time to concentrate 100% on the 2024 car, which is why the first technical returns from the new structures will be fully seen on the 2025 single-seaters: “There will start to be a first impact on our 2024 car – explained Brown in an interview with speedcafe.com – but everything will be seen in 2025, because they will go into operation in the middle of this year. Which means we will have already started work on our car for next year. So, I think we will have everything we need for the 2025 season. We will work roughly on the80% of the next car“.