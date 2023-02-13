Zak Brown he feels he has the responsibility of history on his shoulders. McLaren turns 60 in 2023, and already from the name given to the car – MCL60 – there is a reference to this round anniversary that absolutely must not be betrayed. The goal of the Woking team is to continue to improve, on the basis of what was done in 2022, and to score points with both riders, something which (thanks to Daniel Ricciardo’s difficulties) did not happen last year and which has massively penalized McLaren in the battle for fourth place against Alpine.

That’s why Brown, during the presentation of the new car, praised not only the team, but also the drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri: “I have many emotions. The coolest thing is to see this Formula 1 car on the track. Of course, we have Andrea Star at the head of the team, he has been with us for almost a decade. He is therefore a familiar face to the racing team and has managed it for some time. I look forward to working closely with him. We have our veteran, Lando, and our rookie driver, Oscar, which will be very exciting. And for the 60th anniversary, we will be celebrating all year round in our different racing series. Our future looks solid. Many of our technology projects are happening now. We can see and touch them and throughout the year we will be active with the wind tunnel and the simulator. We are delighted to launch our Formula 1 team with Lando and Oscar at the wheel, as we celebrate 60 years of McLaren. This year’s driver line-up is extremely exciting: Lando, a smart and confident driver with excellent pace, is joined by one of motorsport’s biggest up-and-coming talents“.

“2022 was a challenging season, in which we continued to push towards the top positions on the starting grid. We learned a lot. Under the leadership of our new team principal, we have an excellent team to face the 2023 season and we can hope to see our young driver duo continue their partnership over the next season“, continued the American. “To be one of the oldest teams in Formula 1 and to celebrate our 60th anniversary as a racing team is an excellent achievement. We have a rich history dating back to when Bruce McLaren first formed McLaren Racing in 1963, so it is fitting to honor the last six decades with the car’s name. This is just the beginning of several anniversary commemorations that will be done throughout the year. Now we can’t wait to get back on track in Bahrain. Lets go run!“.