by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren ready for duel with Red Bull

Since introducing updates to the MCL38 over the Miami weekend, the McLaren has made another leap in quality in terms of competitiveness, winning immediately in Florida and almost always challenging Max Verstappen for first place at the finish line. The Dutchman, however, has the experience of someone who has already won (and a lot), and the same goes for Red Bull: the package composed of Super Max and the Milton Keynes team is too experienced, an aspect that was seen above all in Montreal and Silverstone, when in hybrid conditions they overwhelmingly won the duel with McLaren.

In the last trio of races there was Austria, where Verstappen came to blows with Lando Norris and nevertheless gained ten points on his friend/rival. Who, after having loudly asked for the apologies of the world champion, backtracked in his Silverstone declarations. And, in the race, he was once again outwitted by the #1.

Brown’s words

This week’s break and the August summer break will serve McLaren to sharpen its weapons for the second part of the season. CEO Zak Brown he is ready for the duel, but he says that his team will not stoop to unfairness: “We are ready to go head to head, but without being mean. This is not the way McLaren races. I think you can duel hard, but you shouldn’t be mean.“, these are the words of the Californian. “Sometimes they seem to want to win at all costs. This is not our way of competing.“.

“The pressure of having to win is exciting, while when it comes to a fourth, fifth or eighth place it is different. McLaren has a lot of wins and World Championships, Andrea Stella has won with one of the best drivers and one of the best teams in the world, as many people inside McLaren. We are hungry and very critical with ourselves. If we have made a mistake, we talk about it offline, but we certainly do a very detailed post-race analysis.“.