Landau Norris once again this year he has shown that he has the talent and solidity to aim for the top of Formula 1. Now he is also slowly acquiring the experience (next will be his fifth year among the greats), but as the latter grows it could rise also a bit of frustration: the Briton hasn’t yet achieved his first victory in Formula 1, yet the raw material would be of excellent quality. The contract until 2025 with a team that at least for now offers him no prospects of success was it a good idea for Norris? Difficult to say, logical instead of the managing director Zak Brown pamper your little jewel as much as possible.

According to the American, Norris is aware of the team’s progress and is totally at the heart of the McLaren project: “I’m not afraid of losing Lando, because I am convinced that we will give them a winning car. We have a long term contract with him. I think he feels very comfortable within the team, he knows the path we are on. He has accepted our path and I think it’s too early to worry“Brown told reporters. “We have seen riders who were great in the lower categories but once they got to the top they didn’t perform as expected, for example Jan Magnussen and Jos Verstappen. Lando was phenomenal in everything and unlike them is doing in F1. The thing that pleases me the most is not only the sheer pace, but also the limited number of mistakes. Looking at his freshman year, he had pace, but he probably didn’t have broad shoulders. Now he has remained a correct driver, but he makes himself heard when he races“.

For the first time since he has been in Formula 1, Norris will have to be mother hen – he who is only 23 years old – for a younger driver, Oscar Plates. It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting challenges of 2023: the Australian is expected immediately to a demanding test bed after having won both Formula 3 and Formula 2.