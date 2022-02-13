The presentation of the new McLaren MCL36 confirmed a livery once again dominated by the theme orange ‘papaya’, adopted by the English team on their cars from 2017 to today and which evokes the great success story of the Woking team between the 60s and 70s. However, contrary to what has happened in recent seasons, this coloring is more accompanied by features fluorescent bluealso these dedicated to another traditional element of the British house: this combination of colors, albeit with lighter shades, was already used on the occasion of the single Monaco Grand Prix 2021during which McLaren wanted to celebrate its historic partnership with Gulf.

In this regard, the CEO himself Zak Brownconfirmed a certain influence of that livery in the official choice chosen for 2022. A unique combination, used in that of the Principality, which convinced the team in view of the new world championship: “We are evolving our livery – said the US manager after the presentation of the car – we wanted something that was very vibrant, so we changed the hue, which is darker today. However, the livery changes we made last year in Munich and Abu Dhabi sparked a huge reaction from fans. I think it’s quite elegant, and with this we will try to make sure we give our business partners a privileged space to stand out. “

Moreover, albeit with certain differences, the scheme of the MCL36 can be equally recognized even on the single-seaters that will participate in IndyCar this year, as well as on the cars that will fight for victories in Extreme E: “We are McLaren Racing – Brown added – and Formula 1 is clearly our center of gravity, but I think we can think of our schedules as a single racing entity. The reason Pato O’Ward’s car is different is that it is not allowed to have identical cars in IndyCar as well as in Formula 1. I think both are great, as are those in Extreme E and eSports; when you look at all of these – he concluded – audiences will be able to recognize McLarens no matter what series they are watching“.